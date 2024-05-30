Connector enhances automotive technology with improved design

With the implementation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other technologies, automobiles are rapidly transforming. Cars are increasingly resembling computers on wheels, with electronic devices becoming more sophisticated and complex. Concurrently, the automotive industry focuses on improving fuel and electricity efficiency, enhancing safety performance, and reducing vehicle weight.

To address these market demands, I-PEX is expanding its ISH® connector lineup with the new ISH®18 connector. The ISH 18 is a 0.5 mm tab-width, wire-to-board connector that offers high resistance to heat and vibration. It features a narrower 1.8 mm pitch compared to the existing ISH connectors, which have a 2.0 mm pitch. The unique terminal shape of the ISH 18 ensures low-insertion forces, even with a high-pin count of 40 pins. To reduce the number of system components and weight, multiple harnesses can be consolidated into a single harness while maintaining mating workability. The ISH 18 can withstand temperatures up to 125℃, similar to other products in the ISH 18.

Specifications for the ISH®18 include a horizontal mating direction, 1.8 mm contact pitch, 0.5 mm contact size, 11.6 mm height, 18.9 mm depth, 45.4 mm width, 4.5 A current rating per pin, an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and 10 G vibration resistance.