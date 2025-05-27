Connector provides high power from batteries to loads

The Industrial Battery Connector line from Anderson Power handles up to 450 A, senses its temperature, and provides pins for data communications.

The electrification of just about everything means power from batteries must reach loads with ever-increasing power. The Industrial Battery Connector (IBC) line consists of three grades, each with different current ranges that deliver power to industrial loads such as motors for forklifts, tractors, ground-support equipment at airports, and data-communication equipment. These IPC68-compliant connectors are available in three series and in shapes for cable-to-cable (plug or receptacle) or panel-mount connections.

70 A to 200 A

80 A to 270 A

165 A to 450 A

The IBC connectors have an operating temperature range of 20°C to 105°C. An internal temperature sensor monitors the temperature and provides an analog output that you can connect to a digitizer to monitor the connector’s temperature and act to prevent overheating. The analog temperature signal uses one of four, six, or ten auxiliary pins, depending on model) that surround one of primary power contacts. You can use these pins for data communications through a power cable or for other uses such as taking action in the event of a system fault.

Anderson Power’s IBC connectors comply with industry standards DIN VDE 0623-589, RoHS, UL1977, CSA 22.2, IEC 60529, and EN1175:2020). They also meet UL94 V0 flammability rating. The connectors are also IPC68 rated for protection from dust.