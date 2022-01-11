Connectors and terminals for EVs, hybrids and charging stations

A wide range of standard and custom electrical and electronic connectors and terminals designed for the electric- and hybrid vehicle market have been introduced by ETCO Inc. of Bradenton, Florida.

ETCO EV, Hybrid Vehicle and Charging Station Products include battery connectors and terminals, heavy-duty ring terminals, ignition components, PC board terminals, insulated connectors, and custom OEM products. Totally manufactured in America, they can be supplied loose or in strip form for automated processing equipment, and packaged and delivered as a single SKU.

Conforming to UL, NEMA, ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, ISO/TS 1649:2002, and RoHs compliant, ETCO EV, Hybrid Vehicle and Charging Station Products are all precision stamped in the USA. Most incorporate an F-crimp for a uniform crimp with all strands inside for a more secure connection than conventional rollover flag ears and permit faster wire processing speeds.

ETCO EV, Hybrid Vehicle and Charging Station Products are priced according to configuration and quantity.