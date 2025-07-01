Connectors feature BeCu contacts rated for 500 VACRMS and 3A current

KYOCERA AVX has further expanded its industry-leading selection of standard battery connectors with the introduction of the new 9155-900 Series 2.5mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors.

The new 9155-900 Series 2.5mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors feature a unique contact geometry that deflects cleanly when a module, battery pack, mating connector, or PCB is vertically pushed into position, enabling full vertical engagement without the risk of contact damage. Traditional right-angle battery connectors require users to engage the contacts by inserting the mating module or battery pack at an angle before rotating it into position to reliably prevent contact damage that could negatively impact connector performance and lifetime. The 9155-900 Series does not. In fact, users can mate these connectors from any angle without inadvertently damaging the contacts, ensuring high-integrity connections regardless of user experience or skill level.

The 9155-900 Series 2.5mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors feature an extremely forgiving sweeping beam contact design and an anti-snag feature that reliably protects the contacts from damage during deflection, as well as when static. The series also features ultra-robust and reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts that deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance for up to 5,000 mating cycles and optional plastic locating bosses and solder tabs that maximize the mechanical stability of the connector in high-shock and vibration environments, like automotive applications.

The series features flame-retardant (UL94 V-0) black, glass-filled Nylon 46 insulators, two to six BeCu contacts with either 0.4µm or 0.8µm of selective gold-over-nickel plating (the former of which is suitable for most commercial and industrial applications and the latter of which is suitable for harsh-environment applications), and pure tin tails. They are rated for 500VACRMS or the DC equivalent, up to 3A, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. They are also REACH and RoHS compliant and shipped in tape and reel packaging in quantities of 800 for automated pick and place assembly.

Ideal applications for the new 9155-900 Series 2.5mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors extend throughout the industrial, automotive, datacom, household appliance, and consumer electronics markets and include handheld and portable industrial and consumer electronics devices that require docking or cradling, such as charging stations, internet and home appliances that require battery backup, and automotive applications that require the easy installation and removal of modules or battery packs, ranging from headsets, gaming controllers, and walkie talkies to automotive cooling fans.

KYOCERA AVX has been producing battery connectors for more than 25 years, and its 9155 family of battery connectors offers the broadest selection of standard battery connectors available on the market. The family includes a wide variety of robust, horizontal- and vertical-mating connector series ideally suited for board-to-board connections and battery pack integration. Additional features of the 9155 family include ultra-reliable and robust gold-plated BeCu contacts proven to provide high-integrity connections in harsh environments for up to 15,000 mating operations and tape and reel packaging compatible with automated processes. The range can also be customized to suit specific application requirements.