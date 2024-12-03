Connectors meet standards for shock, vibration, and ingress protection

binder’s molded M16 circular connectors are designed for applications ranging from heavy-duty machinery like construction cranes and excavators to precision-driven laboratory equipment. They are engineered to meet diverse requirements and ensure stable and reliable connections in extreme conditions, such as freezing temperatures and exposure to dirt and dust.

The new generation of molded M16 connectors has been completely redesigned to use a modular system, enabling many common parts between the unshielded and shielded variants. This reduces the number of components required, allowing more efficient production and offering cost advantages without compromising quality.

The molded M16 connectors are engineered specifically for applications in industrial machinery, camera systems, and pressure sensors, which require maximum electrical reliability and a robust connector system that functions under difficult operating conditions. The triangular design makes the connectors easy to handle, even in sub-zero temperatures or when wearing gloves, and minimizes dirt-prone areas, enabling use in harsh and demanding environments.

The molded M16 connectors meet requirements for shock resistance, vibration tolerance, and tightness, ensuring a reliable connection in extreme temperatures, dirt, and moisture. This robust design minimizes the risk of failure and ensures the machines’ continuous operational readiness.

Developing the new M16 connector was challenging, as it had to comply with both the M16 standard (DIN EN 61076-2-106) and the stringent AISG standard (for the 8-pin shielded variant) in terms of IP68 sealing and compatibility between different manufacturers. The optimized sealing system resolves existing compatibility issues, and the new generation of M16 connectors is lead-free, meeting the EU RoHS2 directive.