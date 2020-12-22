Connectors now support Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6a performance levels

Stewart Connector expands the SealJack Cable Applied Connector series to support Cat 6a applications.

The SealJack Cable Applied Connector series now supports Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6a performance levels through IP67 plug kits, cable assemblies, and cable applied jacks. The SealJack Cable Applied Connector series is a unique IP67 rated connector system that offers versatility and reliable performance when designing products for rugged applications. This series features the reliability of Stewart Connector’s RJ45 Modular plugs and jacks along with an IP67 bayonet locking shell designed to provide reliable connectivity in harsh environments. Cat6a applications include; military communications, marine equipment, medical devices, industrial, and other harsh out-of-office environments.

For more information on the SealJack Cable Applied Connector series of products, visit the product page, or download the brochure. Products are available through our distribution partners; DigiKey, Heilind, Newark, and Mouser.