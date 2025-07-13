Contactless chip supports VSDC2.8.1g1 and 2.9.2 applets

STMicroelectronics has unveiled STPay-Topaz-2, its next-generation contactless payment card system-on-chip (SoC), offering more flexibility to support a wider variety of payment brands and ease stock management for customers. The new auto-tuning feature ensures reader-independent connection quality for an enhanced user experience, while advanced cryptography strengthens security and prepares the platform for upcoming, stronger industry standards.

ST has already supplied more than three billion STPay ready-to-use solutions to the payment market. STPay-Topaz-2 now introduces a specific feature that allows preloading the greatest quantity of payment applets per orderable part number in the market, which simplifies inventory management for card manufacturers. This innovation includes a unique product versioning which embeds the latest and most popular payment applets worldwide, including both VSDC2.8.1g1 and 2.9.2 Visa applets.

The STPay-Topaz-2 is based on the ST31R480 secure microcontroller (MCU), manufactured in ST’s secure and certified facilities in France. The secure MCU achieved EMVCo certification in November 2024 and recently completed Common Criteria EAL6+ certification.

This STPay solution is ready for the payment industry’s adoption of stronger digital security, ranging from RSA/3DES encryption to advanced encryption standard (AES) and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC): it is designed to comply with the forthcoming EMVCo C8 kernel. The platform also meets GlobalPlatform and Java Card standards, making it suitable for payments, loyalty programs, and custom applications.

With enhanced wireless performance, STPay-Topaz-2 also simplifies antenna integration for card manufacturers and enables efficient connectivity even with smaller antennas, providing greater design flexibility.

STPay-Topaz-2 samples are available immediately, with production already launched.

For pricing and sample requests, contact your local STMicroelectronics sales office.