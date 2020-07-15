Contactless holographic screens promote touch-free HMI

Convergence Promotions has developed a line of contactless-touch holographic products that allow users to interface with keypads, touch-screens, displays and other interactive devices in mid-air. The Contactless-touch Holographic products will be released in North America and Europe under the brand Holo Industries.

The Contactless-touch Holographic systems are only possible through a pairing of Neonode Touch Sensor Modules (based on the Neonode zForce optical sensing technology), the ASKA3D Holographic plate from Asukanet, and other proprietary firmware and components from Holo Industries, resulting in a realistic holographic image with a highly-functional HMI (Human-Machine Interface).

Glenn ImObersteg, CEO of Convergence states: “This technology is a real game-changer: the public is demanding a safe alternative to touching controls and displays that harbor dangerous pathogens; building owners, airports, and restaurants are actively seeking solutions to protect their customers; manufacturers of elevators, kiosks and ATMs are retrofitting existing systems and designing new germ-free products in response. As a result, we’re experiencing a great demand for Contactless-touch Holographic solutions.”

Convergence is now filling orders of a thin-profile Demo for flush-mounting inside elevator cars, kiosks and restaurant counters. The Demo units will be used as platforms to specify wiring protocols, custom GUIs, etc., for future production and can be ordered on-line at www.Holoind.com .

Convergence is the trading partner of Neonode Sensor Modules and Asukanet ASKA3D products in North America and is supported nationwide by over 100 independent sales representatives in the US, Canada and Mexico. All Holo Industries products are manufactured in the USA.