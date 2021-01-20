Contactless rotary position sensor for benchtop and test & measurement apps

NewTek Sensor Solutions offers the RV series of rotary position sensors that measure and provide feedback on the rotary displacement of rotating elements in industrial benchtop and test and measurement applications. While featuring a full 360° mechanical range, these RVDTs provide an output proportional to shaft rotation over a range of ±30° or more in some cases. Used to measure the angle of an incomplete turn, sensors are popularly used in mail sorters and diverter gates of packaging and postal sorting equipment as well as for actuator feedback, throttle position, and quarter-turn valve position sensing.

Simulating the reliability and ruggedness of an LVDT linear position sensor, the non-contacting rotary variable differential transformers (RVDTs) offer long mechanical life and eliminate internal components that might wear or degrade over time. The RV series also features: Non-contact measurement for greater accuracy in measurement feedback; AC-operation for greater tolerance in harsh environments; Wide operating temperature ranges of -65°F to 221°F (-55°C to 105°C); Shock and vibration tolerance; Two sizes – a size 8 (0.75”) and size 11 (1.06”) diameter – that are simple to mount for easy installation.

Operating from 7.5 V RMS (nominal), the AC-operated rotary position sensors provide an analog signal output compatible with NewTek’s NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner for a complete measurement solution. The sensor can operate in harsh conditions while the NTC-600 signal conditioner works in a nonvolatile area for greater system longevity and reliability.

Made in the USA, NewTek rotary position sensors are available with quick lead times from in-stock inventory.