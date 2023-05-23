Mouser Electronics, Inc. is helping engineers stay ahead of the latest automotive design trends with an extensive content hub dedicated to resources and developments in autonomous vehicle technology. With increasingly complex hardware and systems, these vehicles require reliable, connected solutions to create a seamless user experience. Driver safety, whether on the road or via cybersecurity, requires significant consideration, making it all the more critical for automotive designers to have access to trustworthy resources and made-to-order components.

Mouser provides technical resources for various automotive design aspects, such as LiDAR design and ADAS power, in the all-inclusive content hub. Access to Mouser’s articles, videos, and blogs enables designers of all skill levels to find advanced solutions with reputable components.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following solutions for autonomous vehicle applications:

u-blox SAM-M10Q Standard Precision GNSS Antenna Module is a small, high-performance module with a simple interface that enables easy incorporation into user designs. The low power consumption allows for greater power autonomy for battery-operated devices. This device offers excellent out-band jamming immunity, such as caused by mobile phones. The SAM-M10Q also detects jamming and spoofing attempts and reports them to the host, so the system can react to such events.

AMS OSRAM SPL SxL90A LiDAR QFN Packaged SMT Lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more effectively with the infrared LiDAR components. These devices feature low-thermal resistance to withstand temperatures at high currents. These lasers are specially made for industrial automation, 3D sensing, and more.

STMicroelectronics SPC58 N Line Performance Microcontrollers are built to perform at high speeds with three cores that process accurately in real-time. Meeting the highest ASIL-D safety levels, these microcontrollers are ideal for various automotive applications, such as powertrains, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and ADAS. These devices support high operating temperatures and ensure augmented connectivity through different communication interfaces. Taoglas Raptor III MA1280 7-in-1 Public Safety Antenna is mounted in a small, robust, IP67-rated enclosure. The antenna is suitable for all automotive and commercial trucking applications and can be modified for use at different frequencies. It features multiband GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo), two 5G/4G cellular MIMOs, two dual-band Wi-Fi, active AM/FM, and LMR (700 MHz to 900 MHz) antennas.