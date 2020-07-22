Contribute a paper: 5G Technologies for First Responder and Tactical Networks

IEEE has issued a call for papers for its 3rd IEEE Workshop on 5G Technologies for First Responder and Tactical Networks.

5G is more than just cell phones. Indeed, private networks and other applications could provide the boost 5G needs because, well, consumers aren’t likely to pay more for 5G. While IoT, industrial, and automotive uses for 5G may come to mind, there’s more. To that end, IEEE has announced a call for papers for its third workshop on 5G Technologies for First Responder and Tactical Networks. The event will take place virtually on Friday 23 October 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m Eastern time. The event is hosted by IEEE in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) and the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T).

Speaking Proposal Submission: 1 August 2020

Acceptance Notification: 25 August 2020

The workshop explores the applicability of 5G technologies for tactical and first-responder networks. It will offer solutions, share use cases, and investigate research opportunities and challenges. The event will also provide an opportunity for 5G experts from industry, academia, standards, regulatory, homeland security, public safety and department of defense communities to collaborate.

Proposals are limited to two pages and must include:

• A title and abstract

• A Specific track: Technology, First Responder Network, Tactical Networks, or Research

• A biography of no more than 200 words of each speaker

• An explanation of the motivation, background, objective, description of the challenges to be covered, relevance, and timeliness

IEEE will review your proposal based on its relevance, the topic’s importance to the workshop, and the diversity it offers in terms of the problem, proposed solution, and evaluation approach

Track Descriptions

Technology

Covering 5G and beyond technologies currently available to solve challenges associated with first responder and tactical networks. The technologies could cover a wide variety, but are not limited to 5G hardware, millimeter wave (mmW) communication, 5G network security, massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology, non-terrestrial architectures and supporting hardware/software, optics, new radio (NR), edge cloud computing, core network architecture and management, network slicing, and 5G applications and services.

First Responder Networks

Covering use cases and solutions applicable to First Responder community, including case studies that illustrate the gaps in current technologies and how 5G can augment operational capabilities. Solutions could also include various integrated systems, platforms, frameworks, and testbeds that can provide the desired features, functionalities, and service level agreements (SLAs) to meet the needs of the first responders including fire rescue services, law enforcement, emergency management, emergency medical service and other public safety entities.

Tactical Networks

Covering use cases and solutions applicable to Tactical Networks, including case studies of real life scenarios that illustrate the gaps in current technologies and how 5G can augment the capabilities. Solutions could include various integrated systems, platforms, frameworks, and testbeds that can provide the desired features, functionalities, and service level agreements (SLAs) to meet the needs of the tactical networks such as Army, Air Force or Navy type networks. Proposals could also include results from initial deployments and trials.

Research

Covering new development in technologies, novel solutions, ongoing research, and prototypes that look well beyond three-, five- and 10-year horizons. Talks could cover fundamental research on technologies beyond 5G, results from initial experimentation, proof-of-concept, field tests, and systems optimization.

Proposals should be submitted at https://edas.info/newPaper.php?c=27621.

Additional information about the 5G workshop is available at https://futurenetworks.ieee.org/conferences/2020-workshop-tactical-and-first-responder-networks.