Controller boards boost packet-capture API capabilities

Data Modul has announced two new controller boards for its PCAP portfolio based on the latest microchip mXT640U and ILITEK’s ILI2510 PCAP controller IC. The Microchip’s mXT640U IC is suitable for smaller PCAP diagonals up to 10.4’’ and is available as controller boards with either I2C or USB interface. The ILITEK’s ILI2510 IC is suitable for medium-sized PCAP supporting diagonals up to 21.5 inches and is available as a controller board with a USB interface.

Samples of the controller boards and corresponding PCAP solutions are available for evaluation upon request.