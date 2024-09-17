Controller delivers 10 GBit/s to 10 MBit/s connectivity on Cat 6A cables

EKF Elektronik GmbH introduces the SN4-DJEMBE, a powerful CompactPCI Serial network controller designed to provide ultra-fast networking capabilities. With advanced interfaces and cutting-edge networking technologies according to 10BASE-T, the SN4-DJEMBE is built for applications that require reliable, high-speed data transfer in industrial and communication environments.

The SN4-DJEMBE is designed as a 3U CompactPCI Serial peripheral card with a compact 4HP front panel with M12-8X connectors for usage in harsh environments, for instance, railway applications. Using Cat 6A cables, it delivers connectivity speeds ranging from 10 GBit/s down to 10 MBit/s over existing infrastructure to update brown-field systems, ensuring flexibility for various network configurations. With Marvell\ AQC113 controllers and NBASE-T technology, the SN4-DJEMBE supplies the robust networking capabilities required for mission-critical systems.

The SN4-DJEMBE is optimized for use in data-heavy industrial applications that require reliable high-speed networking. Target industries include railways, telecommunications, industrial automation, extreme environments, and energy sectors, where robust and compact I/O modules are essential.