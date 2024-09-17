Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Controller delivers 10 GBit/s to 10 MBit/s connectivity on Cat 6A cables

By

EKF Elektronik GmbH introduces the SN4-DJEMBE, a powerful CompactPCI Serial network controller designed to provide ultra-fast networking capabilities. With advanced interfaces and cutting-edge networking technologies according to 10BASE-T, the SN4-DJEMBE is built for applications that require reliable, high-speed data transfer in industrial and communication environments.

The SN4-DJEMBE is designed as a 3U CompactPCI Serial peripheral card with a compact 4HP front panel with M12-8X connectors for usage in harsh environments, for instance, railway applications. Using Cat 6A cables, it delivers connectivity speeds ranging from 10 GBit/s down to 10 MBit/s over existing infrastructure to update brown-field systems, ensuring flexibility for various network configurations. With Marvell\ AQC113 controllers and NBASE-T technology, the SN4-DJEMBE supplies the robust networking capabilities required for mission-critical systems.

The SN4-DJEMBE is optimized for use in data-heavy industrial applications that require reliable high-speed networking. Target industries include railways, telecommunications, industrial automation, extreme environments, and energy sectors, where robust and compact I/O modules are essential.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy