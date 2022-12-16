Controllers enable multi-mode sensing and HMI control for automotive apps

UltraSense Systems announced In-Plane sensing automotive technology, the ability to enable multi-mode sensing and HMI control in the plane of the SmartSurface (or A-Surface), drastically reducing the size, and weight, enabling modern designs and offering highly configurable optionality, that reduces part numbers and build complexity. This translates to advantages in sustainability and recyclability, increases driving range, and enables modern designs and new user experiences that were not possible before such as supporting controls for retractable steering wheels that require elegant slim form factors.

In-Plane sensing is a major step towards the ability to deliver a full HMI experience by enabling the thinnest possible space. This is more than a capacitive ITO layer but is defined by offering sensor fusion and enabling multimode sensing, processing & algorithms, feedback control: illumination, audio, haptics, and secure connectivity. It is a recipe for transformational changes in reducing the size of existing automotive module depth. Combined with the TouchPoint family of HMI controllers, InPlane sensing enables designs that support all types of Smart Surface HMI interactions through the broadest set of materials, beyond capacitive plastic and glass. Smart Surfaces can now operate from natural materials such as wood and leather to metal and other soft surfaces.

InPlane sensing is a design structure that works with all TouchPoint HMI controllers and sensors, offering new thin designs as well as the traditional, thicker force pillar designs.

All TouchPoint HMI controllers offer: Multi-Mode sensing (CapForce, UltraForce, TapForce); Processing and AI Machine Learning algorithms; Feedback control to drive Illumination, Audio, and Haptics; Secure Connectivity options to support industry protocols such as LIN and CAN as well as offering configurability – optionality, technology upgradability that is offered at production, dealership, or end-user Over The Air updating.

UltraStudio 2.0 is an HMI User eXperience design and human factors evaluation tool to help facilitate testing and comparing various settings of touch to feedback, including illumination, audio, and haptics. It helps accelerate the product development phase of the HMI end-user experience.

Visit www.ultrasensesys.com for more details on InPlane sensing and discover the many use cases including automotive interior and exterior applications.