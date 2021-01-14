Convection cooled sealed supplies offer IP66/67/68 ingress protection

Bel Power Solutions today announced the ABS601 (industrial) and MBS601 (medical) Series of convection cooled sealed power supplies which are fully potted and offer IP66/67/68 ingress protection.

The ABS601 Series delivers a steady 600 W (800 W peak for 10 s) of regulated DC power in single 24 and 48 VDC main output voltages and a full set of protection features, with a form factor of 4.92 x 9.86 x 2.36 inches (125.0 x 250.5 x 60.0 mm). The ABS601 Series has an aluminum extruded chassis with fins that provide optimal heat dispersion via natural convection. The input/output connections are fixed to the chassis through watertight glands and combined with the sealed enclosure, give the power supply an IP66/67/68 ingress protection grade. These power supplies are ideal for clean operating environments where the elimination of acoustic noise and dust disturbance is critical, including industrial process control and automation, telecommunications, broadcasting, and harsh environments.

The Control Signals option (-SL) offers a 5 VDC standby output and a set of control signals, including +/- remote sense, remote On/Off (-PS_Inhibit), power good (PS_Ok), and I-share (ISHARE1+V_SLOGIC).

The MBS601 Series is designed and approved to comply with the latest medical equipment standards: IEC/EN 60601-1 3rd Ed., 2x MoPP rated, BF appliances compatible, and IEC 60601-1-2 4th Ed. EMC compliant. Ideal applications include clinical analyzers, dental units and chairs, MRI and full body TC systems, as well as medical diagnostic and imaging systems.

All the above series are available from DigiKey, Mouser, Newark, and Farnell. For more information on the ABS601 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet. For more information on the MBS601 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet.