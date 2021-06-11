Converters generate 6 kV output from 5-V input

The HRC05 series of 5W regulated high voltage DC-DC converters provide voltages up to 6kV, with an adjustable output voltage controlled from 0 to 100% with a 0 to +5VDC input. Digitally compatible voltage & current monitor outputs are standard features and ripple, regulation, and stability specification of less than .01% makes these modules ideal for a wide range of high voltage applications.

The HRC05 expands the XP Power range of regulated high voltage products for the needs in semiconductor, analytical, and detector markets. Typical applications: mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, an electrostatic chuck, high voltage biasing, detectors, capacitor charging, scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), imaging, and diagnostics equipment.