Cord clips ensure safe, long-lasting designs

Interpower announces a new optional cord clip for all of its U.S.A.-made 3×18 AWG cords and the 3×18 VCT-F Japanese cords.

The new Interpower Cord Clip is constructed of a glass-reinforced Polypropylene compounded resin for molding consistency and retention. The clips are set at an optimal 4.75 inches behind the plug, and are molded in gray (P/N: 65910020) and black (P/N: 65910010).

These cords are perfect for clipping excess cord to prevent tripping and injuries and extend the life of the cord by keeping it away from tools and machinery.

This Material is not Hazardous by OSHA Hazardous Communication Standard 29 CFR 1910.1200 and is not an RCRA hazardous waste compounded resin.

Interpower cord clips can be used in a wide range of markets such as Industrial, Information Technology, Appliance, Medical, Food Service—anywhere excess cable could pose an issue or a danger.

Interpower Corporation is an electrical power cord and component manufacturer headquartered in Oskaloosa, Iowa, with production and testing facilities in Lamoni and Ames, Iowa, respectively. Interpower is a premier supplier of power cords and power system components worldwide.

Interpower offers no minimum order or dollar requirements. Interpower offers a 1-Week U.S. manufacturing Lead-time on non-stock Interpower products, and Same Day Shipments available on in-stock items.