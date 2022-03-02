Low-overhead, cross-platform API for high-performance, 3D graphics cleared for safety critical uses

The Vulkan SC API from The Khronos Group has been ratified, allowing CoreAVI to enable standards-based implementations across the broadest range of silicon platforms in the ecosystem. This ratification enables maximum freedom of choice for developers of safety-critical systems, regardless of industry segment or industry vertical. As the chair of Khronos’ Vulkan Safety Critical Working Group, CoreAVI continues to work towards driving forward new standards to support true safety-critical compute capabilities using graphics processors.

CoreAVI’s VkCore SC, which is aligned with the Vulkan SC API, is the foundation of CoreAVI’s Platforms for Safety Critical Applications, and addresses the needs of safe graphics and compute applications across all market verticals. The newly ratified Vulkan SC API provides an open standard for safe software development and deployment and allows CoreAVI to become the first vendor to offer unparalleled levels of scalability and reuse for software deployments for safety-critical systems such as ADAS, robotics, autonomous systems, and more. The ratified Vulkan SC API allows CoreAVI’s customers to significantly improve time to safety and return on investment throughout the supply chain, while enabling freedom of choice and scalability for developers of safety-critical systems regardless of industry segment or vertical.

“As we transition to an autonomous world and the challenge of developing safety-critical systems only becomes more complex, the implementation of open standards for safety-critical applications becomes critical to success,” said Damian Fozard, CEO at CoreAVI. “We’re excited that the newly ratified Vulkan SC API provides an open standard for safe software development and allows our customers the freedom and scalability they need to deploy safety-critical systems across all industry verticals in ways that were previously unachievable.”

“Functional safety is crucial to the autonomous future,” said Tom Conway, Senior Director of Product Management, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “Our ongoing partnership with CoreAVI continues to bring safety to the Mali GPU software ecosystem, and the ratification of the new Vulkan SC API will further enable developers to unlock the power of safety-critical autonomous systems in applications such as robotics, vehicles, and factories.”

“NXP is pleased to support CoreAVI on their VkCore SC driver technology enabling the newly ratified Vulkan SC API,” said Dan Loop, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Edge Processing at NXP® Semiconductors. “As CoreAVI’s long-time partner on our i.MX applications processors, NXP is dedicated to expanding our graphics driver enablement into broad market safety applications requiring advanced graphics and compute.”