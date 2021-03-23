Coreless hall-effect current sensor targets high-current automotive, industrial apps

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. announced a new coreless Hall-effect current sensor for demanding automotive and industrial systems, offering higher accuracy and sensitivity, additional fault detection capabilities, and user programmability. Allegro’s new ACS37610 sensor joins the ACS37612 as the industry’s first family of truly coreless Hall sensing solutions designed to measure currents from 100 A to greater than 4000 A flowing through a busbar or PCB trace with a typical 1 percent accuracy – with no need for an external concentrator or U-shaped magnetic shield. These innovative solutions enable system designers to achieve enhanced efficiency and higher power density while reducing system complexity, BOM, cost, footprint, and weight.

The ACS37610 is an optimal choice for electric vehicle high-voltage traction motor inverters, 48V / 12V auxiliary inverters, heterogeneous redundant battery monitoring, overcurrent detection, smart fuses, power distribution units (PDUs), and power supplies. The sensor’s 250 kHz bandwidth, dedicated overcurrent, and overtemperature fault pin, and a slew of built-in diagnostics make it ideal for safety-critical applications.

The ACS37610 features advanced differential sensing technology, resulting in a 2.5× improvement in signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a 2× lower noise relative to the ACS37612. The lower noise provides the superior resolution required for accurate torque control, while the sensor’s 4× higher sensitivity range enables flexible busbar and PCB designs.

While not mandatory, a slight notch to the current-carrying busbar or PCB copper trace provides further improvements to the system’s SNR. The ACS37610 features larger Hall element spacing (2.5 mm versus 1.8 mm for the ACS37612) to accommodate wider notches, resulting in virtually no thermal performance degradation and no hotspots. The sensor can be mounted in a horizontal or vertical orientation relative to the busbar, providing superior flexibility in mechanical assemblies.

The ACS37610 current sensor is available now in a low-profile, lead (Pb)-free, 8-pin surface mounts TSSOP package. The sensor’s ultra-compact package makes it ideal for space-constrained applications while enabling simple, cost-effective surface mount assembly. To help developers accelerate their designs, Allegro offers evaluation kits and reference tools for current flowing through a PCB or busbar.