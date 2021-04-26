Super-caps cover 0.5 to 600-F range at up to 3.0 V

The DGH 2.7-V and DSF 3.0-V series supercapacitors (aka EDLCs or ultracapacitors) are used to supplement rechargeable batteries or as replacements for batteries in a diverse range of applications.

These new components add powerful options for engineers. According to Brendan Andrews, Cornell Dubilier Business Unit Manager, “Our technology is used in a wide variety of applications such as battery backup in smart meters, handheld scanners, printers, electronic valve actuators, green energy systems, and even automated material handling. The latest expansion significantly contributes to the most comprehensive product offering in the industry and further opens up additional application opportunities.” Andrews added that “Supercapacitor technology has witnessed significant price reductions over the past several years, generating mass-market appeal.”

Cornell Dubilier’s product line now ranges from board-mountable coin cell types to radial form factors and larger snap-in types. CDE can also combine components to create higher voltage custom modules with active or passive balancing. Most devices offer an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C and are all UL recognized.

The DGH and DSF radial supercapacitor series now offer capacitance values ranging from 0.5 to 600 F at voltage ratings up to 3.0 V. The recently introduced VMF and VPF LiC series have values from 10 to 220 F at up to 3.8 V. All are available now from DigiKey, Mouser, and TTI.