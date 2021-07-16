Corrosion resistant Nautilus Cable assemblies offer IP68 and IP69K protection

Designed to withstand extremely harsh environments, Nautilus cable assemblies with stainless steel (303) SMA connectors offer peak performance against corrosion. They are rated to IP67, IP68 and, for the first time in the Nautilus range, IP69K for high pressure and high temperature washdown protection.

The SMA interface makes it one of the smallest solutions in the market specified to IP69K. Combined with a stainless steel body, the new Nautilus connectors offer excellent corrosion resistance in a compact package. In addition, a choice of o-ring materials is available to further enhance performance best suited for demanding applications.

Currently, there are limited options available in the market for stainless steel SMA cable assemblies. GradConn is addressing the demand for assembles used within increasingly demanding environments, helping to expand Nautilus solutions into new market applications as a result, including sewage and waste management, mining, marine, food preparation, and agri-tech & hydroponics.

Standard waterproof SMA connectors made from gold-plated brass would struggle in specific applications within these industries. For example, the exposure to hydrogen sulphide found in underground sewer environments would cause severe corrosion problems for instrumentation using standard brass SMA connectors, but this is not an issue for stainless steel versions.

“Nautilus stainless steel is a glimpse into our strategy to shift IP-rated cable assemblies into new and exciting markets,” comments Andy Hamlin, GradConn Global Sales and Distribution Manager. “We are proud to introduce IP69K capabilities to the Nautilus range for the first time to help diversify our offering. Incorporating stainless steel with other connector variants is in development and is just one of several enhancements we have in store for Nautilus this year.”

Gradconn

www.gradconn.com