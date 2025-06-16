Cortex-M23 based MCU offers 2.6μs wake-up time and 12KB SRAM with ECC

GigaDevice launched the GD32C231 series of entry-level microcontrollers, expanding its Arm Cortex-M23 core product lineup. The GD32C231 series targets applications including small home appliances, BMS (Battery Management Systems), small-screen display devices, handheld consumer products, industrial auxiliary controls, and automotive aftermarket systems.

The GD32C231 series MCUs are built on Arm’s Cortex-M23 core architecture, offering up to 10% higher performance than Cortex-M0+, with clock speeds reaching 48MHz. The series supports integer division processing capabilities to enhance software execution efficiency.

The series features 32KB to 64KB of embedded Flash and 12KB of SRAM, with full memory areas equipped with ECC error correction. Multiple package options are available, including TSSOP20/LGA20, QFN28, LQFP32/QFN32, and LQFP48/QFN48. The integrated chip design reduces the number of external components required for system implementation.

The GD32C231 series supports an operating voltage range from 1.8V to 5.5V and a temperature range from -40°C to 105°C. The device consumes 5μA in deep sleep mode and offers 2.6μs wake-up time. These specifications enable deployment in battery-powered and portable applications.

The GD32C231 provides ESD protection meeting 8kV contact discharge and 15kV air discharge standards. ECC error correction is applied across Flash and SRAM memory to prevent data corruption. An integrated hardware CRC module enhances data transmission integrity for use in industrial automation and automotive electronics applications.

The GD32C231 series integrates a 12-bit ADC with 13 external channels and 2 internal comparators for analog signal measurement. The series includes up to 4 general-purpose 16-bit timers and 1 advanced 16-bit timer. Communication interfaces include 2 high-speed SPI interfaces with quad QSPI at 24Mbps, 2 I²C interfaces supporting Fast Mode+ at 1Mbit/s, and 3 UARTs up to 6Mbps. The series includes a 3-channel DMA controller and 1 I²S interface. The 48-pin package supports up to 45 GPIOs.

The GD32C231 series is supported by a development ecosystem that includes standard software libraries available on GigaDevice’s website. Documentation includes datasheets, user manuals, hardware design guidelines, application notes, and porting references. A complete SDK firmware package provides sample code and development board resources.

The GD32 MCU family supports FreeRTOS real-time operating system. GigaDevice offers the GD32 Embedded Builder IDE development environment with graphical configuration and code generation. The GD32 All-In-One Programmer supports Flash programming, erasing, reading, and option byte configuration. The GD-Link debugger provides dual-mode SWD/JTAG support.

The GD32C231 series is compatible with Arm Keil, IAR Embedded Workbench, and SEGGER Embedded Studio development toolchains. GigaDevice provides application solutions and reference designs for typical use cases to support product development and validation processes.