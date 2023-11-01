Cost-optimized SoC includes AI-based audio and voice processing

Synaptics Incorporated announced the availability of the DVF120 power-efficient and cost-optimized system on chip (SoC) that leverages over a decade of Synaptics’ domain experience to integrate all major features required for advanced UCC terminals. The DVF120 includes AI-based audio/voice processing, a field-hardened Linux and Android SDK, enterprise-grade security, and low-power mode. Native support of popular collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco WebEx significantly enhances productivity in the digital workspace.

High-performance embedded AI processing is critical for collaboration platforms. The DVF120 addresses this with strong GPU and out-of-the-box AI models that enable background noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), considerably improving the end user’s communication experience. The DVF120 supports Synaptics’ AI framework, allowing product developers to rapidly develop and deploy unique applications such as voice authentication and auto-generation of meeting summaries.

The advanced graphics, dual-display capability, gigabit networking, and IEEE 1588 support, coupled with a high-performance quad-core CPU, enable the DVF120 to natively support the world’s leading collaboration platforms.

According to Omdia, the global unified communications market was valued at $49 billion in 2022 and will reach $59 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 4%. Notably, the adoption of AI is growing exponentially. In collaborative meeting services, AI-enabled use cases will bring vendors and service providers revenue of $830 million by 2027, a five-year CAGR of 23%. The plug-and-play UCC terminal market is experiencing this surge in response to the increasing adoption of hybrid work models and the growing demand for enhanced employee experiences in shared workspaces.

The Synaptics DVF120 SoC is sampling now and is targeting mass production in Q1 2024.