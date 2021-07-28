Coupled inductors optimized for use in dc/dc converter topologies

TDK Corporation has extended its range of coupled inductors to include the new EPCOS series B82472D6*. The nine series types cover an inductance range of 2 x 2.2 µH to 2 x 47 µH and are designed for maximum rated currents of 1.1 A to 4.3 A. The RoHS-compliant chokes are certified in line with AEC-Q200 and feature high saturation currents of up to 7.95 A. The magnetically shielded inductors have dimensions of just 7.3 x 7.3 x 4.8 mm and are designed for a wide temperature range of between -55 °C and +150 °C. Depending on the type, the chokes offer very high coupling factors of the two windings, from 97 to 99 percent.

These compact, robust components are useful in a wide range of applications, are ideal in various galvanically non-insulated DC/DC converter topologies such as SEPIC, Cuk, and Zeta, and act as transformers in flyback and multi-output buck topologies. In the latter, coupled inductors provide a second output voltage. Furthermore, the components can act as common-mode chokes in power supply lines. The insulation voltage between the two windings is >500 V.