Couplers divide RF signals from 3 GHz to 4.1 GHz

KYOCERA AVX released a new line of integrated thin film (ITF) hybrid couplers designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in industrial, automotive, telecommunications, and telemetry applications.

Hybrid couplers are special four-port directional couplers that split input signals into two equal-amplitude 3dB outputs whose phases are shifted by 90°. Many also support performance monitoring and injecting signals without interrupting the original signal.

The new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers from KYOCERA AVX feature field-proven multilayer thin-film technology engineered to provide excellent high-frequency performance in microwave and RF bands spanning 3,000 to 4,100MHz and enable the quick adjustment of RF parameters. They also feature compact, rugged constructions that measure just 0.040” x 0.023” x 0.014” ±0.002” (L x W x H), enabling board space savings, and lead-free nickel terminations compatible with reflow, wave, vapor phase, and manual soldering techniques, enabling reliable automated assembly. Additional benefits include high power handling (1W continuous), low insertion loss (-0.5dB typical, -0.8dB max.), high isolation, exceptional amplitude and phase balance (0.6dB typical, 1.2dB max. and 2° typical, 5° max., respectively), temperature stability, linearity improvements, low parasitics, high part-to-part and lot-to-lot repeatability, excellent solderability, self-alignment during reflow, and effective heat dissipation.

The series is currently available in four frequency bands with typical performance of 3,200, 3,500, 3,700, and 3,800MHz and is rated for 50Ω impedance and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C. It’s also compliant with International Automotive Task Force (IATF) and RoHS requirements, manufactured in ISO 9001 facilities, and packaged on tape and reel for automated assembly.

Ideal applications for the series extend throughout the industrial, automotive, telecommunications, and telemetry industries and include base stations, wireless LANs, mobile communications systems, 4G, 5G, and 6G LTE infrastructure, satellite TV receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), RF balanced amplifiers, signal distribution, heavy-duty radios, vehicle location systems, and other high-frequency wireless systems.