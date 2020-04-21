Crimp pins and receptacles for wire termination

Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp. Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of new crimp pins and receptacles to its selection of wire termination products. These pins and receptacles are precision-machined to exacting tolerances and gold plated for excellent conductivity and durability. The receptacles are fitted with the high reliability Mill-Max spring finger contacts. They are designed for applications that require dependable, long lasting crimp wire connections.

Two new pins and five new receptacles are available to choose from. The table below provides details of the pin size, wire accommodation size and Mill-Max part numbers. The Mill-Max part numbers in the table specify 10 micro inches gold plating on the shell and 30 micro inches gold plating on the internal contacts. Thicker gold plating options are available upon request. All plating options have a nickel under-plate.

These crimp pins and receptacles may be used to terminate discrete wires, such as in board-to-board or intra-board connections for power or signal. They are also ideal for use in cable assembly connectors in which they can be insert molded or potted around. With a broad acceptance range of wire sizes (16-24 AWG) and mating leads (0.022 – 0.063 in.), this new group of diverse crimp termination products offers flexible solutions for a variety of applications.

