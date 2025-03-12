Crimp-terminated connectors compatible with 12 – 26 AWG wire sizes

Mencom Corporation continues to empower high-power applications with its MCVH connectors. Available in 6 and 8-pole configurations, the MCVH series is engineered for a wide range of applications in rugged environments, delivering a dependable maximum rating of 600V and 30A.

Mencom offers its MCVH circular connectors available in receptacles and field-wireable connectors, featuring the widely utilized M23 interface. The receptacles are designed for panel mounting and come in both straight and right-angle orientations to meet a variety of installation requirements. The field-wireable versions are engineered as versatile passive devices for seamless integration with raw cables, accommodating outside diameters from 7.5 mm to 18 mm. They are particularly useful when pre-molded cordsets are unavailable or cabling requires repair/modification. This solution enables easy on-site assembly, allowing for the adjustment of existing cable setups and the creation of custom cable lengths directly on the plant floor.

The MCVH connectors, featuring crimp termination, are built to withstand mechanical stresses such as vibration, shock, and strain on wire strands, ensuring long-term reliability in demanding environments. When mated, they provide a secure, watertight seal with an IP67 rating for robust protection against dust, moisture, and harsh industrial conditions. These connectors are ideal for a wide range of applications, including active and passive I/O boxes, drives, encoders, harsh commercial environments, resolvers, and safety systems.

Mencom also offers both male and female crimp pins for various wire gauge sizes between 12 AWG and 26 AWG, along with a selection of tools including the crimp tool (CCPZ-MIL), locator tool (MCTP-VH6-8), and assembly tool (MCV-001) to assist with the installation of the female threaded connector.