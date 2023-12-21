Crimping for wire terminations — an alternative to soldering: part 3

Soldering is a well-known and reliable technology for terminating wires, but crimping is a widely used alternative.

Crimp don’t crush

Although crimping looks simple and is so in many ways, it is not so in terms of materials, pressure, and factors related to realizing full and consistently high performance. Due to its versatility, convenience, and low cost, the physics and mechanics of crimping termination and tools have been extensively studied and defined by IEC and ISO standards, among others.

For example, Weidmüller offers a 17-page white paper, “Crimping: A permanent connection,” which begins with a discussion of wire types, stranding, and gauges; contact types; ferrules; and tools (see References).

It examines the relative pros and cons of different press shapes such as trapezoid, square, and hexagon. It looks at preparing the wire, showing the problems that can occur if the wire is not cut properly (Figure 1) or the insulation is not stripped properly (Figure 2).

It also calls out the many relevant DIN and IEC standards that define crimping-related issues such as conductor (wire) classes, stripping errors, tool lifetimes (in cycles), die connector compartment sizes versus wire size, and crimp actuating force.

Then there’s testing

There is still one problem with crimped connections, as with many other terminations: doing a thorough mechanical and electrical test in addition to verifying basic continuity. The problem is that even if the connection passes that simple test, the termination may have more or more imperfections, which can eventually go bad. These include unevenly applied crimping force, misaligned wire, too much pressure (which can induce minute cracks in the wire), too little pressure (which often leads to an intermittent connection due to vibration), or moisture ingress (and subsequent corrosion).

Testing the quality of a crimped connection by disassembling it or by giving it a pull-to-failure test isn’t a solution because that destroys the connection under test. In a way, it’s like testing fuses: you can only test them by production-based sampling and destroying a unit under evaluation. Clearly, that is not practical for crimped connections as many of the cable assemblies are fabricated only in low volume for a specific installation. So, how do you test these connections in a fast and nondestructive way?

The need for nondestructive tests (NDT) on crimps is an issue that NASA’s Langley Research Center has addressed, and their solution is elegant: a real-time, ultrasonic-based unit that uses advanced signal analysis to decide pass/fail (Figure 3). The system (which is available for licensing) sends an acoustic wave through the crimp assembly as it is being made.

NASA’s summary report (see References) notes that “as the applied pressure increases and the crimp terminal deforms around the wire, the ultrasonic signature passing through the crimp is altered. The system analyzes the changes in the signal, including the amplitude and frequency content, as an indication of the quality of both the electrical and mechanical connection between the wire and terminal. Various crimp quality issues, such as under-crimping, missing wire strands, incomplete wire insertion, partial insulation removal, and incorrect wire gauge, have been tested using this technique (Figure 4).

You have to admire the sophisticated and apparently effective way they have developed to assess the crimp quality, yet in a way that is fairly easy for the user to implement. Even better, it’s not done as a separate process after the entire cable assembly is completed but can be done right after the crimp is made.

That way, if there is a problem with a crimp, the operator can stop and find out what’s going wrong before any more defective ones are made. If the connection passes, the wire can be attached immediately to the terminal if desired, eliminating the need to handle cables (often in unwieldy bundles) afterward. NASA’s fact sheet on the approach gives more information and the patent numbers for the technique.

This ultrasonic-based signature-analysis approach is yet another case of testing using accumulated data to define a pass/fail profile rather than just using a single or set of threshold numbers. I suspect that as more such data is collected from small, low-cost instrumentation (here, the ultrasound transceiver) and used to develop performance profiles and smart algorithms, there will be more of this approach to testing using small-scale teachable algorithms (should it be called “AI”?). There are many cases when measuring just a single number may be inadequate, and now there are more powerful tools to make use of the accumulated data.

References

SparkFun, “Working with Wire”

Weidmüller, “Crimping: A permanent connection”

NASA, “Rapid and Verified Crimping for Critical Wiring Needs”