Cross-device, cross-market tools unite hardware and software development

A new suite of developer-centric offerings from Analog Devices Inc. unites cross-device, cross-market hardware, software, and services for the Intelligent Edge. The centerpiece of this launch is CodeFusion Studio™, a comprehensive embedded software development environment based on Microsoft’s Visual Studio code.

CodeFusion Studio features an integrated development environment (IDE) and command-line interface. It incorporates open-source configuration and profiling tools to enhance development capabilities. The environment is designed to support heterogeneous processors, aiming to improve efficiency in complex edge computing scenarios. Initially, CodeFusion Studio is compatible with select microcontrollers, with plans to expand support to a broader range of digital solutions in future updates.

The software is now available for download on a newly launched Developer Portal (developer.analog.com). This portal serves as a comprehensive resource hub for developers. It offers extensive documentation to guide users through the intricacies of the new tools. Technical support is readily available to assist developers with any potential challenges. The portal also facilitates partnership opportunities, allowing for collaboration and knowledge sharing within the industry. Additionally, it features community engagement tools, fostering a space for developers to connect, share insights, and solve problems collectively.

Alongside CodeFusion Studio, the ADI Assure™ Trusted Edge Security Architecture has been introduced. This universal hardware and software security foundation aims to provide a method for implementing security in Intelligent Edge devices. It includes hardware security capabilities within select hardware products, ensuring a robust foundation for secure development. The architecture also features software layers with application programming interfaces (APIs) available within CodeFusion Studio™, allowing for seamless integration of security features into the development process. Currently, the security architecture provides initial support for the MAX32690 microcontroller. There are plans to expand this support, to offer consistent security APIs across a growing range of processing platforms in the future.

The company has identified that nearly half of the product development cycle is typically spent on debugging and deployment readiness. These new tools aim to reduce the time required for these tasks, potentially leading to faster time-to-market and cost savings for developers. The company hopes to alleviate some of the major pain points in edge device development by streamlining these processes.

In addition to these new offerings, the company is expanding its involvement in the open-source community. This initiative aims to create more accessible solutions that can easily integrate with third-party offerings. By doing so, they hope to allow developers to work at their preferred level of abstraction and leverage advancements at the Intelligent Edge more effectively. This commitment to open-source development underscores the company’s dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration.

These offerings respond to the growing complexity of embedded development at the edge, which requires simultaneous expertise in hardware, software, and security. The tools are designed to address challenges such as increased cybersecurity exposure and new regulatory requirements. They also aim to meet the industry’s need for faster innovation and time to market while keeping development processes cost-effective.

ADI has indicated plans for continued investment in these areas, intending to expand the range of supported hardware and further develop the software and security offerings. The goal is to support customers innovating in the Intelligent Edge space, ensuring that the tools evolve alongside the rapidly changing technological landscape.

CodeFusion Studio and the Developer Portal are available immediately for developers to access and utilize. The ADI Assure™ Trusted Edge Security Architecture is being rolled out with initial support for the MAX32690 microcontroller, with plans for broader implementation across various processing platforms. This phased approach allows for thorough testing and refinement of the security features as they are expanded to new hardware.

This launch represents a significant step in providing integrated tools for developers working on Intelligent Edge applications. These tools combine software development, security implementation, and community resources in a unified ecosystem. By offering this comprehensive suite of tools, the company aims to empower developers to create innovative, secure, and efficient solutions for the evolving landscape of edge computing.