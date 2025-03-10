Cross-RTOS development framework implements partitioning

Analog Devices, Inc. has expanded its developer toolset focused on efficiency and security for edge computing applications. The CodeFusion Studio™ System Planner provides resource management capabilities for developers working with embedded systems, while the Data Provenance Software Development solution implements cryptographic verification for edge-generated data. Early access kits and software downloads will be available through the developer portal on April 25.

The technical context for these tools addresses the increasing complexity of embedded devices, which now feature higher processing speeds, increased core counts, and more complex functionality in smaller form factors. This hardware evolution has created challenges for software development pipelines that legacy tools cannot handle. The System Planner tool specifically addresses project creation and resource partitioning requirements for heterogeneous computing devices.

The System Planner implementation uses a permissively licensed, open-source architecture that enables project creation across multiple processor cores with graphical resource allocation tools for memory and peripherals. The configuration tools integrate with real-time operating systems and firmware platforms, exposing context-aware settings for peripherals and memory blocks assigned to specific cores. The technical design provides visibility into system performance metrics and resource allocation tools for optimizing embedded designs.

The code generation mechanism in System Planner is implemented through a plugin-based project creation system. This architecture provides a templating engine where static files are modified by replacing strings in designated locations. The code generation logic can be extended with JavaScript or TypeScript functions. The system includes pre-built plugins for common firmware platforms, including Zephyr RTOS and the company’s SDK, with the ability for users to modify these plugins for custom requirements.

From a memory management perspective, System Planner provides a graphical utility for partitioning and assigning memory resources to one or more cores. This functionality generates linker scripts and Device Tree memory overlay files. The tool also enables graphical assignment of peripheral blocks to specific cores with operating system-aware configuration settings.

The Data Provenance solution implements a technical framework for signal chain data verification. The system appends cryptographically secured metadata to edge-generated data to maintain integrity and authenticity as information moves through networked systems. The implementation creates verifiable proofs for assessing data validity across complex networks.

The technical implementation of the Data Provenance solution enables more accurate algorithmic operation by ensuring input data validity. The system provides verification mechanisms for sensor inputs, improves signal chain output analysis, reduces data redundancy, and simplifies integrity verification processes.

Future technical extensions to the platform will focus on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning models into embedded systems, with additional developer tools scheduled for release in the coming months.