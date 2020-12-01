CRPS supplies hit platinum-level efficiency for server, storage, networking apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the PEC Series, a new series of power supplies that offers platinum level efficiency (up to 94 percent) for server, storage, and networking applications. Based on the Common Redundant Power Supplies (CRPS) standard, the first models available in the PEC Series are the AC versions rated at 550 W, 800 W, 1300 W, and 1600 W output power. More variants will follow including DC models and Titanium-certified models up to 2400 W. All models offer overvoltage, overtemperature, overcurrent, overpower, and short circuit protection. Standard or reverse airflow options are also available.

The high-power density of our new PEC Series helps to improve the overall system efficiency and enhance system reliability. Bel Power’s PEC Series power supplies provide the main output of 12 Vdc to support DC-DC converters in systems using distributed power architectures, together with a 12 Vdc always-on standby output for power management circuitry. Parallel operation with active analog current sharing eliminates the need for additional components when multiple units are needed for very high current applications. These hot-swappable power supplies support N+1 redundant architecture. All AC-input models in the range offer low total harmonic current distortion (iTHD). Digital control using the Power Management Bus protocol and a built-in I2C serial interface facilitates remote set-up, monitoring, and control. Built-in black box recorder functionality continually monitors the power supply and can be used to speed up root cause analysis in the event of any issues during operation.

The PEC Series also supports 180-300 VDC input, enabling design engineers to specify the same power supply for deployment in HVDC applications. Typical HVDC input sources found to be powering the PEC Series include battery backup, DC generators, and renewable energy.

The Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) standard was defined by Intel and targets hyper-converged compute, storage, and networking equipment.

The PEC Series is available from Digi-Key, Mouser, and Arrow. Customers can also request a quote through Bel’s website. For more detailed product information, download the PEC Series datasheets for 550 W, 800 W, 1300 W, and 1600 W.