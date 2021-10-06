Cryogenic test and eval kit accommodates oxygen-based FPA

Sunseeker Engineering has introduced a cryogenic test and evaluation kit for the Oxygen RD0092 digital readout IC (DROIC) that enables focal plane array (FPA) developers to expedite their FPA development and evaluation process.

“The purpose of the kit is to bring-up and optimize the performance of an Oxygen-based infrared image sensor as efficiently as possible and collapse developmental risk and schedule way down,” said Kenton Veeder, President at Senseeker Engineering. “Our customers can now focus on creating the highest performance FPAs and getting to market as quickly as possible”, added Greg Pierce, Director of Infrared Systems.

The cryogenic evaluation kit is comprised of user-friendly compact electronics for the Oxygen DROIC along with an LN2 pour fill Dewar cryostat that is configured to accommodate Oxygen-based FPAs. All cables are supplied, as well as the software configuration file to control the operation of the Oxygen DROIC. The cryostat is tailored to specific customer requirements at the time of order entry using the ‘configure your own’ options on the Senseeker website.

The Oxygen Cryogenic Evaluation kit, part number RD0092-D08x-CK00, is available to order from Senseeker now.