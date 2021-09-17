Cryptographic controller targets low-power-use applications

Analog Devices, Inc. unveiled the ultra-low-power MAXQ1065 cryptographic controller featuring its proprietary ChipDNA physically unclonable functionality (PUF) technology, which offers the strongest protection for edge-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) nodes, including medical and wearable devices, against invasive security attacks. The security co-processor provides 30x lower power when compared to similar products and its extended lifetime and operating range make it well-suited for long-term deployments in harsh environments.

The MAXQ1065 security co-processor provides turnkey cryptographic functions for root-of-trust, mutual authentication, data confidentiality and integrity, secure boot, secure firmware update, and secure communications. It includes standard algorithms for key exchange and bulk encryption, or complete transport layer security (TLS) support. The device integrates 8KB of secure storage for user data, keys, certificates, and counters with user-defined access control and life cycle management functionality for IoT equipment.

The MAXQ1065’s low power consumption and wide operating range make it suitable for battery-powered applications, and the very small footprint and low pin count enable easy integration into medical and wearable devices. The MAXQ1065 life cycle management allows flexible access control rules during the major life cycle stages of the device and end equipment, ensuring long-term operation in harsh environments. The device integrates Analog Devices’ proprietary ChipDNA PUF technology, which protects against invasive attacks since any attempt to probe the PUF cryptographic destroys its value. The MAXQ1065 is also supported by Analog Devices’ secure key preprogramming service for customers who want keys, data, and life cycle state initialized prior to shipment to a contract manufacturer.

Most complete and robust edge-to-cloud security: The MAXQ1065 includes a TLS/DTLS 1.2 command set built upon hardware-based ECDSA, ECDHE, and AES for authentication, key exchange, and secure communication. Additional countermeasures against security attacks include the irreversible ChipDNA PUF technology which is used to cryptographically protect all stored data from discovery.

Lowest power: The MAXQ1065 operates at 100nA during the power-down mode, which is 30x lower than comparable products.

MAXQ1065 and MAXQ1065EVKIT are available now. MAXQ1065 is $0.83 each per 1000 units. MAXQ1065EVKIT is $90.10 each per 1000 units.