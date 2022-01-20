Cryptographic coprocessor works with open source SSL/TLS library

Silex Insight is now offering a version of its cryptographic coprocessor that is fully integrated into Mbed TLS 3. x. This allows companies and organizations that rely on the latest version of the Mbed TLS framework to offload their cryptographic functions to hardware. Offloading cryptographic processing is a prerequisite to running a fast and cost-efficient IoT device.

Mbed TLS is an open-source SSL/TLS library, licensed under the Apache 2.0 license and used by many organizations to add safe and developer-friendly SSL/TLS handshaking to their platforms. Mbed TLS 3. x is a major release, providing bug fixes, enhancements, and new features. It includes, however, also changes that are not compatible with earlier Mbed TLS versions. Silex Insight’s crypto accelerators have been designed to 100% offload all operations and memory access. This is done through a built-in scatter-gather DMA and a scalable data path built on a highly pipelined implementation. This efficient hardware/software architecture enables getting the maximum performance from the hardware with minimal overhead.

Silex Insight offers 3 crypto coprocessors variants to accommodate the different market needs; all of them offer full security features, and the same crypto engines can be included:

Compact: Specifically designed for devices with strict power and area constraints.

Standard: Integrates desired cryptographic IP cores with additional interfacing, DMA, and software layers.

Premium: Builds on top of standard features to support isolated hardware key generation.

The new combination of Silex Insight’s fast crypto coprocessor with Mbed TLS 3. x has been customer-proven. It is available as an easy-to-integrate IP with software drivers for both FPGA and ASIC architectures. In addition, and in line with all IP from Silex Insight, the Mbed accelerator will be continuously maintained, following future versions and security upgrades of the Mbed platform.