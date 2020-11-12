Crystal clock oscillator operates over 1.6 to 3.63-V range

IQD Frequency Products has launched new tight stability and variable supply voltage crystal clock oscillator which operates with a supply voltage range from 1.6 V to 3.63 V. The IQXO-951 25TS series delivers a frequency stability performance down to ±5 ppm over the full industrial temperature range of – 40 to 85 degrees C.

Housed in a 2.5 x 2.0 mm package the new clock oscillator is suitable for most applications that are designed for battery-powered products. Common markets for these applications are IoT, Communication, Medical, and many others.