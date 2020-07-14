GaN-based ac-dc supplies provide 160 W from compact desktop package

Two GaN desktop ac-dc power supply series have been added to the SDI product family. The SDI160G-U and SDI160G-UD offer 160 W of continuous power from a compact desktop package. These ac-dc supplies have been designed for a wide range of portable industrial and consumer products, where efficient power is needed in a lighter, smaller adapter package.

The SDI160G-U and SDI160G-UD comply with UL/EN/IEC 62368-1 requirements. The adapters also meet the current average efficiency and no-load power specifications mandated by the US Department of Energy (DoE) under the Level VI standard and the European Union’s (EU) CoC Tier 2 directive for universal input voltage ranges; with up to a 200% increase in power density, no-load power consumption as low as 150 mW, and universal input voltage ranges of 90 ~ 264 Vac.

The SDI160G-U series offers a three prong (C14) inlet, while the SDI160G-UD features a two prong (C8) inlet. Measuring 6.33 x 2.13 x 1.3 in. (161 x 54.2 x 33.2 mm.), the compact new models are 48% smaller than the non GaN models.

The SDI160G-U and SDI160G-UD are available immediately with prices starting at $122.57 per unit at 5 pieces through distribution. Contact CUI for OEM pricing or modified & custom designs.

