Current-compensated chokes for PCB mounting handle up to 50 A

SCHURTER expands its range of current-compensated chokes for printed circuit board mounting, to include a vertical design for 1-phase high current applications. The new DKIV-1 sports a compact design and smaller footprint due to its vertical orientation. The series is available with ferrite or nanocrystalline core for a wide range of rated currents from 10 A to 50 A.

Like all other aspects of today’s electronic design, the power circuit is oftentimes built using discrete components on printed circuit boards. With the trend toward integrating components, to achieve smaller and smaller form factors, thermal problems and high current on the PCB can become a challenge. Traditional block filters might well address these challenges, but their larger package size also presents challenges due to the mentioned space constraints; therefore, an effective asymmetrical common mode choke, together with capacitors mounted on the PCB, offers a better solution.

The DKIV-1 series is suitable for use in any application requiring EMC asymmetrical inductance. Application examples include frequency converters, charging stations, UPS systems, and switching power supplies. The DKIV-1 is an ideal solution for multistage filter applications, where the combined use of a vertical choke (DKIV series) and a horizontal choke (DKIH series) reduces the mutual interference of the magnetic fields caused by the individual chokes. Even at the max. rating of 50 A, the DKIV-1 series chokes require a small footprint to accommodate its THT terminals on the PCB, thus saving valuable board space without compromising performance. The open design makes the chokes particularly lightweight. It also optimizes heat dissipation. The temperature range is -40 °C to +100 °C.

The DKIV-1 series current-compensated chokes comply with IEC 60938. The rated current range of 10 to 50 A is rated 300 VAC according to IEC and UL, 250 VAC according to CSA. They are also rated 450 VDC and carry ENEC and cURus approvals.

Pricing for the DKIV-1 series starts at about $8.60 each per 100 pieces. Packaging is 40/20 pieces per box, depending on the rated current. SPICE simulation models are available.