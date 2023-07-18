Current sense resistor provides overcurrent protection, monitoring, and control

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the launch of its new Current Sensing Resistor (CSR) family. These new CSRs offer a more cost-effective solution for measuring current within circuits, enabling voltage monitoring, control, and power management of functions such as battery charging and motor speed, while also providing overcurrent protection.

The Current Sensing Resistors Series is ideal for numerous applications, including Automotive electronics; Electric vehicles, including 2- and 3-wheelers; Home appliances; Consumer electronics; Industrial automation;

The CSR Series offers the following key benefits: Cost-effective, compact solution; Current measurement; Voltage monitoring; Power control; Overcurrent protection;

The new Littelfuse CSR family of products extends the company’s circuit protection solutions portfolio, deepening its current and voltage monitoring focus. Each of the eight CSRs is either a metal foil, metal strip, or metal plate resistor used for measuring currents in circuits due to its high precision and low resistance rating.



The Current Sensing Resistors (CSR) Series are available in tape-and-reel quantities of 5,000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.