Current sense resistor series spans 0201 to 1225 packages with power ratings up to 3 W

Sense resistors are commonly used in applications such as low-power electronics, consumer devices, lighting systems, and security or detection equipment for power monitoring and control. These applications often do not require ultra-low resistance values, tight precision tolerances, or low temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR). Instead, they prioritize flexibility in form factor and affordability.
Stackpole’s CSR / CSRN series of thick film current sense resistors are well-suited to these needs, offering a wide selection of sizes and resistance values at a competitive cost, enabled by robust thick film technology. The CSR / CSRN series is available with resistance values ranging from 3 milliohms to 7.5 ohms, depending on the size, and offers tolerances as low as 1%.
Package sizes range from 0201 (rated at 0.05 W) to 1225 with long-sided terminations and a power rating of up to 3 W. This extensive range of sizes and values makes the CSR / CSRN series an excellent choice for prototyping and rapid product development.
Pricing for the CSR / CSRN varies with size, value, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole for volume pricing. Many popular sizes and resistance values are in stock through Stackpole directly or through our distribution partners.