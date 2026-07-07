Current sense resistors add 0.5 mΩ and 20 mΩ

Stackpole Electronics has expanded its CSSU Series high-power metal alloy current sense resistors with new 0.5 mΩ and 20 mΩ values, while maintaining a 5 W rating in a 2512 package. The 0.5 mΩ option is aimed at high-current circuits where lower power dissipation and lower measurement loss are important, while the 20 mΩ option supports applications that need higher sensing voltage or lower operating current. Typical uses include battery management systems, automotive electronics, motor drives, industrial power supplies, DC-DC converters and renewable energy equipment.