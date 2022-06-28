Current-sensing 0.2 milliohm resistors handle 3 W

High-efficiency current sensing requires low resistance values. Values less than 1 milliohm can be difficult to find and typically have high TCR. Stackpole recently added a 0.2 milliohm resistance value to its CSNL2512-3W series. The CSNL2512-3W handles 3 watts of power while providing TCR from ±50 ppm for a 1 and 2 milliohm to ±175 ppm for the new 0.2 milliohm value.

The AEC-compliant CSNL offers stable performance with an expected change in resistance of less than 1 percent for most industry-standard performance tests including load life, short-time overload, and biased humidity. This balance of efficiency and stability makes the CSNL ideal for applications such as electric vehicles, power tools, HVAC controls, instrumentation, programmable power supplies, networking and infrastructure equipment, and communications equipment.

Pricing for the CSNL2512-3W is $0.20 each with a 1% tolerance.