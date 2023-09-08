Current sensors and current shunt monitors for common-mode voltages and temperatures

Texas Instruments debuted new current sensors to help engineers simplify their designs while improving accuracy. Designed for a broad range of common-mode voltages and temperatures, the new products include a lowest-drift isolated Hall-effect current sensor for high-voltage systems and a portfolio of current shunt monitors that eliminate the need for an external shunt resistor for nonisolated voltage rails.

The new TMCS1123 Hall-effect current sensor offers design simplicity and accuracy for high-voltage systems, featuring the industry’s highest reinforced isolation and highest accuracy over lifetime and temperature. For nonisolated systems up to 85 V and 75 A RMS , TI’s new EZShunt portfolio includes the industry’s smallest fully integrated current shunt monitor and the industry’s highest-accuracy 75-A integrated shunt solution.

The need for highly accurate current measurements in high-voltage systems such as electric vehicle chargers and solar inverters is growing, but Hall-effect current sensors have typically been overlooked given their high drift over a lifetime. The TMCS1123 Hall-effect current sensor features the highest reinforced isolation working voltage of 1,100 V DC . The TMCS1123 also features a maximum sensitivity error of ±0.75% with 50 ppm/°C drift over temperature and ±0.5% drift over a lifetime. With this high accuracy, the TMCS1123 enables designers to optimize system performance while simplifying design. The high precision and stability over a lifetime remove the need to recalibrate equipment, reducing costly and time-consuming maintenance.

TI’s new EZShunt portfolio of current-sensing solutions simplifies designs by removing the need for an external shunt resistor. The portfolio provides a fully integrated current-sensing solution that fits within the footprint of a 1206 shunt resistor, offering the value of a discrete solution with the simplicity of a single chip.

The EZShunt portfolio offers both cost-optimized and high-accuracy options, featuring drift as low as 25 ppm/°C, in a variety of packages and shunt values. The INA700 is the industry’s smallest integrated current shunt monitor, enabling engineers to reduce the size of their current-sensing solution by as much as 84%. The portfolio also includes the INA781, the industry’s highest-accuracy 75-A integrated shunt solution, which supports common-mode voltages up to 85 V.

TI’s new Hall-effect and EZShunt current-sensing solutions build on the company’s commitment to helping engineers sense the world more accurately. To learn more, see TI.com/sensing.

Preproduction quantities of the TMCS1123 Hall-effect current sensor are available now, only on TI.com, in a 10.3-mm-by-10.3-mm, 10-pin small outline integrated circuit (SOIC) package. Pricing starts at US$2.37 in 1,000-unit quantities. Designers can purchase the TMCS1123EVM for US$49.99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. Higher bandwidth and automotive-qualified versions of the TMCS1123 are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Preproduction quantities of EZShunt products are available now, only on TI.com, in a variety of package options as small as 1.319 mm x 1.239 mm. Pricing starts at US$0.80. Designers can purchase evaluation modules starting at US$49.99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. Analog and automotive versions of EZShunt products are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2024.