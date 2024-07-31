Current sensors offer compact design and enhanced integration

Molex has announced the Molex has announced the Percept Current Sensor s, designed to meet the demand for precise busbar current sensing in industrial and automotive applications. These sensors incorporate Infineon’s coreless current sensors and Molex’s proprietary electronics packaging technology, resulting in smaller, lighter devices that simplify installation and system integration.

The Percept Current Sensors feature a compact, coreless design and unique electronics packaging, making them significantly lighter and smaller than competing sensors. This design allows for higher-density packaging within devices, reducing overall system weight and providing greater design flexibility. The sensors are well-suited for applications with space constraints or sensitivity to electromagnetic interference (EMI), offering accuracy within 2% across a wide temperature range and lifespan. The differential Hall-effect sensor design from Infineon helps suppress noise from stray magnetic fields, making these sensors suitable for demanding industrial motor drive and automotive applications.

Molex’s proprietary packaging technology enables seamless integration of high-current conductors, connectors, PCBs, busbars, and heat sinks into a single device. This method is ideal for assemblies that must endure high temperatures, high currents, and harsh environments. The packaging technology also simplifies system integration and improves accuracy through precise chip placement and factory calibration. The environmentally friendly manufacturing process uses 99% less water than typical PCB manufacturing and avoids chemicals or copper sludge generation.

Percept Current Sensors are available in both industrial and automotive-grade options, with full-differential and single-ended output modes and bi-directional sensing. The sensors cover current ranges from +/-450.0 to +/-1,600.0A and operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 125°C, in line with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standards. Industrial application sensors are expected to be available in October 2024, with automotive application approval slated for the first half of 2025. Limited engineering samples for industrial applications are currently available.