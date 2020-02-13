Current sensors sport ultra-low series resistance, 5-kV isolation rating

Allegro MicroSystems has announced the release of the brand-new custom SOIC16W package, named “MC”, which marks a leap forward in the industry’s current sensing capabilities for power dense applications that require high isolation with low power loss. This new package has an ultra-low 265uOhm series resistance—more than 2.5 times lower than existing SOIC16W solutions—while delivering Allegro’s highest certified isolation rating of 5kV.

The first devices available in this new package are Allegro’s current sensor ICs ACS724 and ACS725, both offering leading performance in terms of speed and accuracy. These devices are optimal for applications like DC/DC converters, solar inverters, UPS systems, xEV On-Board Chargers (OBC), EV charging pile, and motor control.

With a trend toward smaller solution size, engineers face more thermal challenges. The new MC package has a copper leadframe more than two times (2X) thicker than that of standard SOIC semiconductor packages. This allows for the ultra-low 265uOhm series resistance that improves current density in the Allegro package—and therefore power density in customer applications. At the same time, the SOIC16W footprint also allows for smaller PCBs. The package is capable of handling >80A of continuous current depending on operating temperature requirements and subsequently reduces the need for external cooling components.

Patented internal package constructions deliver another first for Allegro with a 5kV isolation rating that allows customers to operate at continuous voltages as high as 1600VDC and 1140VRMS. This meets the needs of the most demanding electric vehicle applications and the new 1500VDC solar standards.