Current shunt resistors handle 5 W in space-efficient 2818 package

Power management applications for frequency converters, inverters, and hybrid power modules demand high power with environmental and electrical stability. While high power shunt resistors for current sensing are becoming more readily available, there is normally a tradeoff between high power and stable performance to achieve the higher power rating.

Stackpole’s HCSM utilizes a metal element and is molded packaged to provide 5 watts in a space-efficient 2818 package with excellent stability. The HCSM shows resistance shifts of less than 1% for the industry-standard tests short time overload, biased humidity, high temp. exposure, thermal shock, and load life, with typical performance, shifts less than 0.5%.

The cost for the HCSM2818 in a 1% tolerance is around $0.45 each. The 10, 15, and 20 milliohm values are currently in stock. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific pricing and availability.