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Current transducer measures DC and AC up to 18 A

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Danisense has introduced the DP12IP current transducer for isolated DC and AC current measurement in PCB-mounted power electronics. Based on closed-loop compensated fluxgate technology, the DP12IP measures up to 18 A with a maximum linearity error of 10 ppm and supports measurement resistors up to 100 Ω at full scale. The 32-mm, 250-g transducer is designed for 1U power supplies, precision servo drives, battery test benches, battery emulators, magnet power supplies, power measurement systems and power analysis systems.

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Puja Mitra

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