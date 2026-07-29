Current transducer measures DC and AC up to 18 A

Danisense has introduced the DP12IP current transducer for isolated DC and AC current measurement in PCB-mounted power electronics. Based on closed-loop compensated fluxgate technology, the DP12IP measures up to 18 A with a maximum linearity error of 10 ppm and supports measurement resistors up to 100 Ω at full scale. The 32-mm, 250-g transducer is designed for 1U power supplies, precision servo drives, battery test benches, battery emulators, magnet power supplies, power measurement systems and power analysis systems.