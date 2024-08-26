Custom designs of legacy/discontinued sensors

NewTek custom designs linear position sensors for companies that can no longer source replacement LVDTs from original suppliers. As LVDT manufacturers discontinue specific lines of position sensors or no longer offer small volumes of custom LVDTs, companies find it hard or even impossible to get replacements. NewTek offers a solution by bringing back to life legacy and discontinued designs of LVDTs as custom projects.

NewTek can simulate LVDT designs created years ago to custom-fit them to machinery and application requirements. The discontinued position sensors are redesigned as custom units to serve as drop-in replacements with minimal deviations to keep machines operating to specification. Additionally, NewTek will customize LVDTs in small quantities while other LVDT suppliers may refuse to do small batch jobs.

NewTek has the in-house design engineering capabilities and domestic manufacturing capabilities to expedite custom LVDT sensors in short timelines for applications in various industries including oil/gas, packaging, aerospace test stands, manufacturing, and power generation.

For instance, when an LVDT used by an aerospace component manufacturer in their test stand was no longer available from the original vendor, it potentially rendered the entire test stand obsolete as the LVDT was designed with an oversized bore very specific for this application.

NewTek is now reproducing the design in small quantities so that the customer can keep their machine up and running into the future. Because linear position sensors are often small components on very large and costly machines, reproducing the legacy LVDT design was a cost-effective and time-saving solution for the aerospace component manufacturer.

When reproducing original LVDT components, NewTek can upgrade some sensor designs to low-voltage units that consume much less power than legacy designs.