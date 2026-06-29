Custom filtered connectors support per-pin loading

Spectrum Control has introduced D-Sub Filtered Connectors as part of its Filtered Connector Express™ series, giving engineers a way to configure custom filtered connectors with per-pin selective loading through an online tool. The connectors are available in 9-, 15-, 25-, 37- and 50-pin shell sizes with four termination options and selectable filter types and capacitance, allowing filtering to be integrated at the connector entry point instead of using discrete components. Designed for applications including military and aerospace systems, industrial equipment, cellular base stations and medical electronics, a single connector can replace up to 128 discrete filters to reduce board space and system complexity.