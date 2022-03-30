Customized touch screens support PIN entry apps

Zytronic announces an ultra-secure version of its rugged, customized touch screens that supports PIN entry applications available via its development partner, Cryptera. Its full range of CryptoTouch PIN-on-Glass products has recently attained international level 5 certification from the PCI (Payment Card Industry) Security Standards Council. The PCI 5.x approval covers 12 customizable touch screen sizes, ranging from 5” to 27”. The technology enables authenticated payments to be handled entirely via the touch screen without the need for a separate mechanical encrypting PIN pad (EPP). Uses include various transactional and self-service payment applications such as ATMs, financial kiosks, forecourt payment, parking, ticketing, and quick-service restaurants.

The CryptoTouch solution is approved for offline and online transactions and can be combined with a secure card reader and an NFC reader for contactless payments. All modules hold PCI 5.x certification and both card readers are EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) approved and hold international card scheme approvals. CryptoTouch with Zytronic touch screens has already been successfully used together in ATMs for a European bank.