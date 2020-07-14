Customizable sensor IC brings wireless to medical devices

EnSilica’s eSi-MediSense lets you add medical sensing and wireless connectivity to a handheld or wearable device, plus machine learning capabilities.

EnSilica has developed an ASIC that it claims is the first medical sensor with integrated wireless connectivity. As a sensor, the eSi-MediSense can measure ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, pulse oximetry and temperature. After processing, the IC encrypts data using 128-bit encryption and transmits it over either the 2.4 GHz ISM band radio (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/proprietary and medical), a sub-1 GHz Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) standard or an ultra-low power standard such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 or 802.15.4. Engineers can integrate an NFC-A tag that simplifies device pairing and lets a smartphone read medical sensor data.

In addition, the eSi-MediSense has an optional machine-learning accelerator such as Arm Ethos-U55 or CEVA NeuPro-S. On-chip memory includes 700 kB of embedded flash and 128 kB SRAM arranged as eight banks of 16 kB. An additional 1 kB of SRAM can retain data in ultra-low power hibernate mode. Programmable ROM can hold 32 kB.

The device includes and embedded processor and you can specify one or two Arm Cortex M33/M55 CPUs or a CEVA-BX1 DSP. Software support includes RTOS such as FreeRTOS, ThreadX, and Mbed OS. I/O ports include I2C, SPI, UART, I2S, USB and general-purpose I/O.

